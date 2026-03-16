Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle
Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle
Ferrari stars Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are back in the fight for regular podiums
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed why no team orders were placed on Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc during the Chinese Grand Prix.
Hamilton and Leclerc were in a battle for third place during both the sprint and main races last weekend.
During the grand prix, Hamilton refused to get drawn into a fight with the evidently faster Mercedes cars despite leading the race early on, saving his tyres for later in the event so that he could hold on to third position.
Hamilton fought off a stern challenge from Leclerc in the closing stages of Sunday's race and came home to take his first grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver.
Now, his boss Vasseur has explained Ferrari's decision not to call team orders between the pair in the latter stages of the race, despite the fact that it risked a solid third and fourth place finish for the team.
"They are professional, they did very well and it's good for the team, good for F1 and I prefer to stay like this."
Going on to talk about Hamilton's first Ferrari podium, Vasseur said: "It's an important step. The first one, it's important. I'm sure that it will help us to come back.
"Now the target is Mercedes. We have to be lucid - it's a good weekend overall but we are still far away of the Mercedes, who still have four or five tenths. It's a lot.
"We are not only working on the power unit, we are working everywhere," Vasseur continued. "The power unit is a bit more difficult because until the ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] it is frozen, but let's try to do the best.
"We will not find a magic bullet at five tenths, I think it's probably better to find five topics at one tenth."
F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles
Can Ferrari close the gap to Mercedes?
For the first time since Hamilton joined the team, it finally feels like Ferrari have two drivers who are capable of challenging right at the front of the grid.
Hamilton has been rejuvenated in the early weeks of the season, adopting a much more positive attitude in interviews, and putting up a fight against his team-mate to ensure both Ferrari drivers are maximising the performance of their car.
But the seven-time champion will still likely feel a tinge of regret at the fact that his old Mercedes team are now once again at the top of the sport, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli trading race wins so far in 2026.
Ferrari will look to close the gap to the Brackley-based outfit throughout the 2026 season, and will hope that Leclerc and Hamilton can pinch the odd race victory, before mounting a real challenge for a world championship next year.
All of that can only happen if Vasseur and his team get their car development right, however, and focus on the right areas in order to give Hamilton and Leclerc a real fighting chance against the Mercedes drivers as the season progresses.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery in Shanghai
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
Latest News
Daniel Ricciardo handed McLaren F1 world title vote of confidence
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari team orders verdict issued following Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc battle
- Yesterday 21:02
F1 movie wins an Oscar...and Lewis Hamilton receives a mention
- Yesterday 19:01
Toto Wolff 'overwhelmed' by 'best moment ever'
- Yesterday 17:00
Mercedes F1 star in floods of tears after first grand prix win
- Yesterday 00:02
Shocking F1 footage exposes Fernando Alonso’s true Aston Martin struggle
- March 15, 2026 22:00
Most read
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 march
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
- 13 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
- 7 march
Daniel Ricciardo makes heartbreaking F1 admission: 'What do I do now?'
- 12 march
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start
- 8 march
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
- 8 march