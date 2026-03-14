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The new F1 season isn't even two weeks old yet, but already Ferrari team-mates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have had a heated on-track tussle.

Hamilton was fighting George Russell for the lead for the first four or five laps, but eventually faded back into the clutches of his team-mate – at which point he made it rather harder for Leclerc to effect an overtake than the Monegasque appeared to expect.

Leclerc got ahead into Turn 1, only to find a big red car switching back under him into Turn 2, pushing him onto the kerbs on the inside of Turn 3 to avoid potentially catastrophic contact.

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Leclerc then got his elbows out on the exit, forcing his way back into second place – which he held for the rest of the race distance.

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Leclerc: Argh!

A late safety car closed the field up, leading to a restart with just three laps remaining, at which Leclerc hoped that he could give Russell a good run for the race win. Instead, he got a massive snap of oversteer coming out of the penultimate corner towards the start/finish line and lost his chance before it had even arrived.

After the sprint, he explained: “I think the tyres were a little bit colder than what I expected. I saw George actually having a snap. And I was like, ‘Okay, this is probably my opportunity to take the lead’.

“I tried to go a bit more aggressive on throttle, but I had the same rear grip as George, so I nearly lost it, but luckily didn’t completely lose it.”

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