Hamilton in suit and glasses with Oscars-themed background with circular inset of Brad Pitt in APX GP F1 movie race suit

Lewis Hamilton confirms Oscars decision as F1 movie bids for glory

The seven-time world champion will not be in Los Angeles on Sunday night

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton could have been holding up an Oscar in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but those Hollywood dreams will have to wait a while longer.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion was a producer on the 'F1' movie in the summer of 2025 - a box office smash which grossed a staggering $633million worldwide.

As well as financial success, the movie (starring Brad Pitt) has also won critical acclaim with no fewer than four Oscar nominations.

This Sunday night in Los Angeles, the film will bid for glory in the categories for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects and Best Film Editing.

Hamilton admits he is disappointed by only one thing about the entire journey, the fact he will not get his moment in the sun in Tinseltown on Sunday night.

Instead the British superstar has a very notable scheduling conflict, he will be driving in the Chinese Grand Prix - the second race of the 2026 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton to miss Oscars

"I've never been to the ceremony. It would have been fantastic to see it live and meet people like Denzel Washington. It means I really need to produce another film."

Hamilton surprised by movie success

Hamilton admits he is delighted by the success the F1 movie has enjoyed, and the critical acclaim which followed.

"Of course I'm surprised! It was a journey that began four years ago with a call from director Joe Kosinski : 'Hey man, let's make a good F1 movie?' I immediately said yes, without knowing what I'd be involved in.

"I remember the first meetings about the script; I wanted a balance between fiction and reality. Reading the first draft, I thought: 'Oh my God, this is Hollywood style mixed with Fast & Furious.' So I started educating everyone about F1, from the writers to the actors, to the producer."

Hamilton had high praise for male lead Pitt, and clearly the Hollywood superstar's professionalism shone through.

"He understood everything right away," Lewis revealed.

"When we released the film, I was really nervous, especially at the preview for the drivers. Will they like it? Will they understand the work we've done?

"And now it's amazing to see how it's been appreciated even by kids who have never seen a Grand Prix."

