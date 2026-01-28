Christian Horner F1 return 'could happen quickly'

Change your timezone:

An insider within Formula 1 has suggested that Christian Horner could make a swift return to the sport through Alpine.

Speculation intensified during the off-season about Horner’s possible comeback, with particular focus on the potential acquisition of the 24 per cent Alpine stake currently held by Otro Capital.

Speaking at Alpine’s car launch ahead of the Barcelona shakedown, team executive Flavio Briatore confirmed that Horner had shown interest in purchasing the stake.

The topic once again reared its head on the Sky Sports Barcelona testing show, as pundits Ted Kravitz and Craig Slater discussed Horner's potential return.

Horner return could be soon

Slater not only confirmed that Horner was interested in buying Otro Capital's stake, but also added that after Alpine's last place finish in the 2025 constructors' championship means the team 'need leadership'.

“In a nutshell, it's the Otro Capital capital 24 per cent stake, which Anthony Joshua, Rory Maroy, all the celebrities have a little bit of that, but it is up for sale potentially," Slater explained.

Asked by Ted Kravitz if it would be safe to assume some kind of managerial role for Horner should he successfully buy into the team, Slater said: “I think that would be part of the attraction, yes, to have him on board. They finished last, last time out. They need leadership, don't they? You would still say, despite the good people they have there, like Steve Nielsen.”

READ MORE: F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona

Related