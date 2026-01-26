Ferrari 'plot McLaren swoop' in wake of Lewis Hamilton change
Ferrari 'plot McLaren swoop' in wake of Lewis Hamilton change
Lewis Hamilton is set to work with a new race engineer when the 2026 F1 season gets underway.
Ferrari confirmed earlier this month that Riccardo Adami will no longer be part of Hamilton’s trackside setup, instead moving into a role within the team’s driver academy. While that decision is clear, Ferrari have yet to officially announce who will take over as Hamilton’s full-time race engineer.
In the meantime, Charles Leclerc’s long-time engineer Bryan Bozzi is expected to work alongside Hamilton during at least part of pre-season testing, while reports in Italy suggest further support could come from Carlo Santi, who previously worked with Kimi Raikkonen during his Ferrari career.
Corriere della Sera also claim that the full-time hire they're working on bringing to the team is currently in place at McLaren.
Ferrari legacy at risk?
There's no further indication of who that engineer is, with the report instead going on to reiterate how key it is that Ferrari get their 2026 concept right, with their team's future – and particularly the future of Fred Vasseur – under threat.
It's been a year since seven-time champion Hamilton arrived at Maranello for his first public appearance as a Ferrari driver, with expectations high among the tifosi after a strong end to the 2024 season.
The hope is that giving up on their 2025 season early allowed more development focus to go into moulding the new regulations to the best of their ability. Time will tell.
Related
Latest News
Red Bull’s aggressive F1 testing plan comes to light
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 team principal reveals why they came 'very close' to quitting mid-season
- Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton yells at ‘neighbors’ in Italian
- Yesterday 19:00
Ferrari 'plot McLaren swoop' in wake of Lewis Hamilton change
- Yesterday 17:00
Chaos at Daytona as F1, NASCAR and IndyCar stars stuck behind SIX HOUR safety car
- January 25, 2026 21:00
Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 pre-season to attend fashion week show
- January 25, 2026 19:00
Most read
Verstappen completes Mercedes test shortly before Red Bull reveal
- 17 january
Kyle Busch's message for brother Kurt ahead of NASCAR Hall of Fame induction
- 23 january
RAM unveils Dana White-led TV show to pick 2026 NASCAR driver
- 9 january
Huge new name announced for 2026 Daytona 500
- 12 january
23XI Racing star unconcerned about entering NASCAR free agency
- Vandaag 00:05
Denny Hamlin determined to fulfil Joe Gibbs NASCAR promise despite family tragedy
- 24 january