Lewis Hamilton haunted by F1 title failure

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers in history.

Supporters, fellow racers, and analysts have long acknowledged the Briton’s exceptional skill and superstar status, yet one race continues to cast a shadow over his legacy, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite his seven world championship titles, debate still rages on about how events might have played out had that controversial finale ended differently, with many firmly believing that Hamilton should rightfully be recognised as an eight-time world champion.

Four years on from the controversial season finale and the now 40-year-old is struggling to adapt to his new environment at Ferrari. But in 2021, Hamilton was used to dominating the sport with Mercedes.

Between 2014 and 2020, the Silver Arrows picked up every single championship. Hamilton won six drivers' titles and his team-mate Nico Rosberg beat him to the top spot in 2016, but still managed to keep it in the Mercedes familiy.

Abu Dhabi 2021 still haunting Mercedes

So what exactly happened?

Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen went into the final race of 2021 equal on points, with the championship race truly going down to the wire.

The Mercedes star was on course to win the race until the safety car was brought out in a move that massively advantaged the Dutchman.

For this we can thank the FIA for the now infamous clip of Wolff shouting at Michael Masi over team radio from the Mercedes garage, but F1's governing body also have to face up to the fact that this championship-altering decision was considered by many to be the incorrect call.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Wolff was asked how long it took him to get over the majorly controversial moment, with the Mercedes team principal answering candidly: “We haven’t got over it."

The Austrian F1 boss then revealed that former Mercedes star Hamilton still thinks about that moment and what could have been 'every day'.

"I talked to Lewis about it yesterday – I think about it every day and so does he. And it’s stayed with the team, too," Wolff continued.

"Both were deserving champions, but the referee made a bad call, to use a football analogy, and you can’t reverse it. The goal has been scored, the game is finished.”

F1 HEADLINES: Norris disobeys team orders as champion snaps back

Related