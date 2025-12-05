Lewis Hamilton raises alarm over Red Bull F1 environment

Change your timezone:

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has shared concerns about the environment at Red Bull's main F1 team after yet another reshuffle in their lineup for 2026.

Prior to this weekend's season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed the worst kept secret in the sport- Isack Hadjar would be moving up to the main team to partner Max Verstappen, leaving Yuki Tsunoda out of a full-time drive.

The Japanese racer will instead take up the role as a test and reserve driver for the energy drink brand while junior driver Arvid Lindblad will make the move to F1 to drive for Racing Bulls.

But a worrying trend has been made painfully clear within the Red Bull F1 family in recent years- drivers thrive at the junior team and have their careers cut short at Red Bull.

After proving himself to be the ideal No.2 driver in 2022 and 2023, Sergio Perez was axed from Red Bull and Liam Lawson was handed a shot at the main team.

And Hamilton is worried the same fate awaits Hadjar if the 21-year-old doesn't quite cut it in 2026.

Hamilton 'worried' about Hadjar

Discussing Hadjar’s 2026 promotion to Red Bull, Hamilton told the official F1 channel in Abu Dhabi: “I only found out about it today... I’m not going to lie that it doesn’t worry me.

“I think he’s done an amazing job this year and he’s still very, very young, he’s still learning a lot about himself and his surroundings. But he’s done a phenomenal job this year and he’s got a great approach."

The Ferrari star has struggled plenty himself at his new team this season and continued to share his concerns for F1 rookie Hadjar, warning Red Bull that they have plucked him from a good environment at Racing Bulls and now risk wasting his talent at the main team where drivers have consistently struggled.

Red Bull have historically tailored their F1 car to suit Verstappen and Hamilton appears concerned that if this doesn't change, Hadjar could be the one to pay the price.

The 40-year-old continued: “We all know what happens when people go to Red Bull and the environment that you’re thrown into. Obviously I’ve not been there so I can’t tell from experience but looking from the outside it’s obviously quite difficult and where he is [at Racing Bulls], he’s got, it seems, a really good environment.”

“Yuki is an amazing driver but every driver that goes there has this general experience."

“But it doesn’t mean those drivers aren’t great, it’s clearly something else.

“So I just hope that there are changes made that provide him with the right support.”

