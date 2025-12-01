F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Yas Marina

Change your timezone:

The 2025 F1 season all comes down to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after 23 rounds of racing brought us to this point.

For the first time since Max Verstappen's first title in 2021 and Michael Masi's infamous safety car decision, the drivers' championship will be decided at the final race of the season.

Lando Norris leads the way and will only need to secure a top-three finish at the Yas Marina Circuit to be absolutely sure of winning the title, with four-time champion Max Verstappen 12 points behind and Oscar Piastri also still in with a shout, 16 points behind Norris.

Verstappen's win in Qatar while Norris could only finish fourth has given the Dutchman a chance to claim a record-breaking fifth consecutive world title.

It's going to be an exciting fight between the three championship protagonists in Abu Dhabi, but how will the weather affect things at the Yas Marina Circuit?

F1 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast

Following the sprint weekend in Qatar, Abu Dhabi takes on the more standard format for a race weekend, with two practice sessions on Friday.

FP1 takes place at 1:30pm local time (GST), with the light conditions not expected to be representative of conditions expected in qualifying or the race.

Temperatures will be sat at 80 degrees, but that will feel more like 88 degrees in the afternoon sun, and with humidity levels at 47 per cent.

There is a zero per cent chance of rain throughout Friday's running, and wind speeds are not expected to be a problem, like they were on the Friday at the Qatar Grand Prix.

FP2 will be much more representative, under the lights and taking place at 5pm local time, a similar time to both qualifying and the race later in the weekend.

Under the setting sun, temperatures will begin to fall, but they are still set to be sat at 79 degrees by the time the second hour of practice comes to an end.

Saturday, December 6 (FP3 & Qualifying)

The final practice session of the weekend takes place on Saturday at 2:30pm local time, and temperatures will be even hotter than on Friday.

Yas Marina will see 82 degrees hit FP3, which will have a real feel of 88 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels will be sat at around 44 per cent, while there is once again a zero per cent chance of rain.

Qualifying has proven to be one of the most crucial sessions in this year's championship battle, and the final one of the year may well determine who will win the 2025 drivers' championship.

It takes place at 6pm local time on Saturday, and drivers will have to contend with slightly cooler conditions than the rest of the weekend, forecasted to be 77 degrees under the clear night skies.

Humidity will rise to 55 per cent, while wind speeds will be sat at 6mph. Thankfully, we will not see any rain during qualifying, and can have a straight fight for pole between the three championship rivals decided on pure pace.

Sunday, December 7 (Race)

Lights out for the grand prix on Sunday is at 5pm local time, and the race will start off in the light before slowly becoming a night race as we progress through the 58-lap event.

The points will be on offer in Sunday's race and, as the chequered flag comes down, we will know who our 2025 champion will be.

Temperatures will be sat at 80 degrees Celsius for the start of the race, before coming down to around 77 as the sun sets.

We will not see any rain throughout the race distance, while humidity will be hovering around the 60 per cent mark, more than the rest of the weekend.

Wind speeds at the start of the race may well be approaching 10mph, which may make a change for the racers compared to the rest of the weekend, and they might need to change their braking points around the circuit.

The forecast may well change between now and the weekend, so be sure to check back to this page for any updates!

