Max Verstappen reveals 'only point of criticism' in 2025 season
Max Verstappen has reflected on his 2025 season, with the F1 drivers' championship he's held since 2021 looking like it's heading to a new home.
McLaren's Lando Norris is 49 points ahead of the Dutchman with just three rounds remaining, and Oscar Piastri sitting almost directly between the pair.
However, Verstappen refuses to blame this on his or Red Bull’s performance in Sao Paulo, and instead looked across the whole season where the team have struggled to extract the full potential from their car.
Speaking to Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen identified the Spanish GP as his weakest point of the season, where he once again came to blows with Mercedes rival Russell out on track.
The champion was handed a 10-second time penalty from the FIA’s race stewards after Verstappen appeared to intentionally drive his Red Bull into Russell’s Mercedes.
Verstappen admits Russell Spanish GP collision was a ‘mistake’
Verstappen explained: “The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona. That move itself - and the entire incident - was not good, but that’s also because I care a lot. I could have thought, ‘this car isn’t working anyway, so I let it go.”
“I can’t accept - towards myself - stepping out of the car and knowing that I didn’t give everything. Then I get angry with myself, so I can’t drive at 80 per cent.”
“When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, ‘I did everything I could.’ That’s why I was so angry in Barcelona - first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That’s when all signs went red.”
“That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it. Those moments won’t happen again next year, even if we’re in a similar situation with the car.
"These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good.”
