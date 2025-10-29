Alpine have 'already made' major decision on F1 driver's future

Change your timezone:

Alpine are one of three teams yet to announce their driver lineup for 2026, but according to reports in Germany, their decision has already been made.

It's been a terrible season for the Enstone-based outfit so far, currently sitting bottom of the constructors' standings with four grands prix remaining.

Pierre Gasly has been the only driver to score points for the team in 2025, and has recently signed a new contract with the team through 2028, but who partners him next year is unconfirmed.

Franco Colapinto replaced underperforming rookie Jack Doohan after just six races in 2025, and currently occupies the seat, but his own struggles have cast doubts over whether or not he will remain into next year.

Recently, Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen even confirmed that reserve driver Paul Aron was being considered for 2026, which would result in Gasly losing his seat if it came to fruition.

Report: Colapinto to stay at Alpine

However, it seems as though a recent upturn in form from Colapinto has swayed Alpine team bosses, with Auto Motor und Sport reporting that the decision has been made to keep the Argentine driver alongside Gasly for 2026.

Alongside Alpine, there are two teams that are still yet to officially confirm their driver lineups for 2026. And both of them are owned by Red Bull.

The decision at the main team has been pushed back until the end of the season, with either Yuki Tsunoda or Isack Hadjar likely to be named Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2026.

That, in turn, has delayed Racing Bulls' driver decision, Helmut Marko confirmed at the Mexican GP.

If Hadjar is promoted, Red Bull will likely look for a new, young racer to partner Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda having already completed four seasons with the junior team between 2021-2024.

Following Mercedes' recent announcement of a new contract for George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, all of the other teams are ready to go for 2026.

