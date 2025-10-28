George Russell reveals secret Mercedes contract clause
British Formula 1 star George Russell has revealed a secret contract clause that could see his current contract at Mercedes automatically renew for 2027.
In 2025, Russell's contract negotiations with the Silver Arrows dragged on for months, with the British star having to put up with rumors about being replaced by Max Verstappen despite his strong performances this season.
However, nothing ever came of the rumors, with Verstappen instead set to remain at Red Bull heading into next year.
Following that decision, Russell recently signed on for another year with the Silver Arrows despite the period of unexpected uncertainty, but the team has been publicly cagey on the details of his new extension.
Indeed, when it was announced, the length of Russell's contract was not revealed. Instead, the team simply revealed that both he and Kimi Antonelli would 'continue as the team’s driver line-up into 2026'.
READ MORE: FIA issue statement as F1 star 'could've killed' marshal in shocking Mexican Grand Prix incident
Russell's secret 2027 contract clause
Now, however, Russell himself has told the Telegraph that, although his new deal only guarantees him a single year, an extension for 2027 will be automatically triggered if he meets certain performance objectives.
"So my seat for 2027 is in my hands. So I'm not being strung along here. We're not going to be in the same position as we were six months ago. If I perform, and I don't want to go into details, but if I perform, then 100 per cent I'll be staying."
He continued: "Everything works out for the best.
"I actually wanted to sign the deal back in October 2024 but the deal I got today is substantially better than what I would have got had I signed it then.
"So yeah, sometimes I think you just have to trust in your ability and I feel I'm only getting stronger."
READ MORE: Red Bull star avoids serious punishment after technical issue at Mexico Grand Prix
