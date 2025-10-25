Red Bull star avoids serious punishment after technical issue at Mexico Grand Prix
Red Bull star avoids serious punishment after technical issue at Mexico Grand Prix
Red Bull starlet Arvid Lindblad stepped into Max Verstappen's car for FP1 at the Mexico Grand Prix on Friday, before being summoned to the stewards to explain a possible impeding issue.
The 18-year-old was accused of impeding IndyCar star Pato O'Ward, sitting in for Lando Norris during the session – but got away with just a warning, and no sporting penalty.
The stewards' decision called Lindblad's actions 'objectively, potentially dangerous', but added that he appeared to have been fed incorrect information by his team, possible as a result of a GPS system outage.
The key part of their decision read: "Notwithstanding, the actions of LIN constituted an unnecessary impeding and were, objectively, potentially dangerous. As the incident occurred during Free Practice and had no sporting consequences, the Stewards decided to issue a Warning to the driver and the team."
READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?
Mekies confirms unusual tech issue
"We took the decision to leave Arvid on low-ish fuel to not give him the complication of high and low fuel. He did a very good job. It's so difficult to jump in. The pace is there, so not much to argue against that."
Lindblad finished the session with the sixth fastest time, an impressive performance and comfortably the best of the nine rookies who took to the track for the early afternoon session.
In fact, the F2 star even set a faster time than his more experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda – a confidence booster for the teenager, although probably not what the under-pressure Tsunoda had hoped for coming into the session.
READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Norris dominates Mexico GP as stewards make controversial safety car call
- Yesterday 23:05
Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car
- Yesterday 20:48
F1 Race Today: Mexico Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Yesterday 19:51
F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris ahead of Mexican GP?
- Yesterday 18:02
F1 champion Max Verstappen admits Red Bull have 'no pace' ahead of Mexico Grand Prix
- Yesterday 16:01
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen title charge hits obstacle after disastrous session
- Yesterday 00:26
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen dominates McLarens to wrench title race wide open
- 19 october
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen throws down title gauntlet at COTA
- 17 october
NASCAR Cup Series driver shares health update after scary Talladega moment
- 20 october
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
73-year-old NASCAR driver issues $75,000 plea as vehicle goes up in flames at Talladega
- 18 october
NASCAR star Chase Elliott gets brutally honest after playoff-damaging wreck at Talladega
- 20 october