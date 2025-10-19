F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?

Change your timezone:

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is well and truly in the fight for the 2025 drivers' championship after a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix.

Starting on pole, Verstappen drove off into the distance at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday afternoon, ensuring a maximum points haul across the entire weekend, having already won Saturday's sprint race.

Heading to Austin, Texas, Verstappen trailed championship leader Oscar Piastri by 63 points in the battle to become champion, with Lando Norris in second ahead of the Red Bull driver by 41 points.

However, after Piastri collided with Norris in the sprint race at COTA, those gaps were cut down by 8 points to 55 and 33, respectively, and after Verstappen's win on Sunday, they have plummeted further.

After Piastri only took home fifth position and 10 points in the US Grand Prix, Verstappen gained another 15 points on the Aussie on Sunday, who he now trails by just 40 points heading to Mexico City.

Norris also gained points on Piastri with his P2 at COTA, now just 14 points behind his teammate in second position. However, he also gave up seven points to Verstappen, with the Dutchman now only 26 points shy of the Brit.

With five grands prix and two sprints to go, the battle to be crowned champion in 2025 is now well and truly a three-way fight!

F1 2025 drivers' standings after US Grand Prix

