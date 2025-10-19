close global

Max Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen dominates US Grand Prix as title battle heats up at COTA

Kerry Violet
After a dominant performance at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Red Bull star Max Verstappen has won the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

From start to finish, the victory never looked in threat for the reigning world champion, who once again showed he is to be taken very seriously in the fight for the drivers' championship.

Coming home just shy of eight seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen's 25-point haul now leaves him just 40 points off Oscar Piastri at the top of the standings, who could only manage fifth place.

Norris in second is only 28 points ahead, although for the Brit, it was still somewhat of a positive weekend, taking a significant chunk out of Piastri's championship lead (he is now just 14 points behind his teammate) after a late overtake on Charles Leclerc to finish second.

Despite losing that position late on, Leclerc still managed to pick up his sixth grand prix podium of the season, a feat that team-mate Lewis Hamilton is yet to do after 19 race weekends with the Scuderia.

The seven-time champion wasn't far off Leclerc, however, crossing the line in P4 and able to fend off a late charge from Piastri.

Elsewhere, the race wasn't entirely free of drama, with Williams star Carlos Sainz forced to retire from the 56-lap US GP just seven laps in after attempting an overtake on Kimi Antonelli at Turn 15. The pair made contact, with the Williams star leaving significant damage to Antonelli's Mercedes, although the Italian teenager managed to recover to P13.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?

Who won the F1 US Grand Prix today?

Pos. Driver Team Gap
1Max VerstappenRed BullLEADER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+7.959s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.373s
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+28.536s
5Oscar PiastriMcLaren+29.678s
6George RussellMercedes+33.456s
7Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+52.714s
8Nico HülkenbergKick Sauber+57.249s
9Oliver BearmanHaas+64.722s
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+70.001s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+73.209s
12Lance StrollAston Martin+74.778s
13Kimi AntonelliMercedes+75.746s
14Alex AlbonWilliams+80.000s
15Esteban OconHaas+83.043s
16Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+92.807s
17Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 lap
18Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1 lap
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 lap
NCCarlos SainzWilliamsDNF

READ MORE: F1 announces HUGE decision on US Grand Prix future just hours ahead of COTA race

READ MORE: F1 announces blockbuster $750 MILLION US broadcast deal

