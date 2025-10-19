F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen dominates US Grand Prix as title battle heats up at COTA

Change your timezone:

After a dominant performance at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Red Bull star Max Verstappen has won the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

From start to finish, the victory never looked in threat for the reigning world champion, who once again showed he is to be taken very seriously in the fight for the drivers' championship.

Coming home just shy of eight seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen's 25-point haul now leaves him just 40 points off Oscar Piastri at the top of the standings, who could only manage fifth place.

Norris in second is only 28 points ahead, although for the Brit, it was still somewhat of a positive weekend, taking a significant chunk out of Piastri's championship lead (he is now just 14 points behind his teammate) after a late overtake on Charles Leclerc to finish second.

Despite losing that position late on, Leclerc still managed to pick up his sixth grand prix podium of the season, a feat that team-mate Lewis Hamilton is yet to do after 19 race weekends with the Scuderia.

The seven-time champion wasn't far off Leclerc, however, crossing the line in P4 and able to fend off a late charge from Piastri.

Elsewhere, the race wasn't entirely free of drama, with Williams star Carlos Sainz forced to retire from the 56-lap US GP just seven laps in after attempting an overtake on Kimi Antonelli at Turn 15. The pair made contact, with the Williams star leaving significant damage to Antonelli's Mercedes, although the Italian teenager managed to recover to P13.

Who won the F1 US Grand Prix today?