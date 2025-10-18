F1 Sprint Results: Verstappen profits as Piastri and Norris collide at US Grand Prix

Change your timezone:

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has gained further ground in the fight for the F1 drivers' championship after McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided in the US Grand Prix.

Verstappen started Saturday's sprint race on pole, with Norris in second and Piastri in third. However, by the time the drivers had exited turn one, the McLaren pair were out.

The first corner at COTA is often a hectic one, and an aborted overtake on his team-mate by Piastri saw him turn in tightly – right into the probing front wing of Nico Hulkenberg. That contact spun Piastri into Norris, spilling debris all over the track and damaging both Aston Martin cars in the deal.

Both McLarens retired more or less on the spot, as did Fernando Alonso, with a safety car deployed to clear up huge amounts of debris.

Despite a bold overtake from Mercedes star George Russell at one stage, Verstappen led from start to finish, taking the full eight points to leave himself 55 points shy of Piastri at the top of the standings, and just 33 behind Norris in second.

Elsewhere at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Lewis Hamilton battled past team-mate Charles Leclerc into fourth, but the man whose seat he took last year, Carlos Sainz, denied him his second sprint podium of the year with an impressive solo drive.

F1 Results: US Grand Prix Sprint 2025

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. George Russell [Mercedes]

3. Carlos Sainz [Williams]

4. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari]

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

6. Alex Albon [Williams]

7. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]

8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]

9. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

11. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]

12. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls]

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber]

14. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]

15. Oliver Bearman [Haas] [10-second time penalty]

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

17. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - DNF

18. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - DNF

19. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

20. Lando Norris [McLaren] - DNF



Related