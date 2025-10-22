Lewis Hamilton charity promises $2 million to American youth

Change your timezone:

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's charitable foundation has pledged $2m to support young people across America.

The British driver set up his Mission 44 foundation back in 2021, as part of his attempts to give back during his career.

Mission 44 pledged $2 million to youngsters across the US this weekend, with a plan to deliver that over the next three years to give young people from underrepresented backgrounds a leg up.

Hamilton met young women from Austin-based charity Girlstart last week in Austin at an event intended to encourage people into STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and motorsport, with his foundation giving $44,000 to Girlstart.

Mission 44 dedicated to deliver change

Mission 44 CEO Jason Arthur said in a statement: “When Lewis Hamilton founded Mission 44, his goal was to drive global change. Today, we’re committing $2 million over three years to support young people across the U.S., ensuring equitable opportunities for those from underrepresented backgrounds.

"Through our Girlstart track-day partnership, Mission 44 is empowering the next generation of women in STEM, raising aspirations and opening doors to exciting careers in the industry."

Girlstart executive director Shane Woods added: “Role models matter and meeting Sir Lewis Hamilton has given our students a powerful reminder that they are capable of absolutely anything they set their minds to.

"Today we’ve taken STEM out of the classroom and given these exceptional young women a glimpse into how coding, engineering and innovation can drive fulfilling, real-world careers in FORMULA 1™ and motorsport.”

