F1 legend makes major Christian Horner return revelation

Formula 1 legend and broadcaster Martin Brundle has revealed that Christian Horner will only return to the sport on one condition.

After 20 years in charge of the team, Horner was axed by Red Bull from his role as CEO and team principal back in July, officially departing the team in September.

Given his history and pedigree in the sport, the former Red Bull CEO and team principal has been constantly linked with a return to the grid with a rival team.

In recent times, there have been links to the likes of Aston Martin, Cadillac, and Haas, and as recently as this week, Ferrari's name has even emerged in the mix.

Brundle drops Horner return revelation

Whether or not he ends up at any of those teams, or any team at all, all depends on one thing, according to Brundle.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1's coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix last time out, Brundle said Horner will only return if he has 'skin in the game'.

"I think the current teams in Formula 1 will be pushing hard, as will other stakeholders, to say they don't want a 12th team in Formula 1 at the moment while they're all jockeying around trying to sort the 2026 regulations out," he said.

"That might be an extra hurdle for Christian. Formula 1 is his life; that's where his skills and experience lie.

"He made it absolutely clear to me when I spoke to him that he will only come back if he's got a skin in the game, if he's got a share in the team and is building something, rather than being a manager as he was with Red Bull. He couldn't get any shareholding in that."

Brundle: Horner will have options

Having shared that nugget, Brundle continued, citing Toto Wolff's relationship with Mercedes as an example Horner could aim for, and revealing that he believes there are many people who would be interested in working with the former Red Bull boss.

"Toto Wolff is a good example of how to do that as a one-third shareholder in the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team," he added.

"I'm sure there'll be partners, as we like to call them, sponsors we might call them, and other people who might want to join Christian on that journey."

