Lewis Hamilton Ferrari absence confirmed in Roscoe health update

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his absence from a Ferrari event, due to the health of his beloved pooch Roscoe.

Hamilton took to Instagram earlier this week to post pictures of Roscoe in a coma, confirming that he was very unwell and had contracted pneumonia which ultimately led to heart problems.

The seven-time F1 champion has now revealed that he will stay by Roscoe's side this weekend, rather than going to a scheduled Ferrari fashion show.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hamilton issued an update on his absence: "I was supposed to be in Milan for the Ferrari fashion show tomorrow and was really excited about it," Hamilton's statement read.

"But as you know, I need to be with Roscoe right now. I'll be watching the show on @ferraristyle and want to send my love and support to Rocco and the whole team."

Lewis Hamilton explained his absence on his Instagram story

Hamilton and Roscoe's friendship

Like his owner, Roscoe adopts a plant-based diet, and F1 fans have become accustomed to seeing the pair together in the paddock during race weekends.

However, Roscoe has unfortunately had health issues throughout 2025. The bulldog contracted pneumonia earlier this year, but thankfully was well enough to attend Hamilton's home race at Silverstone, the only race that the bulldog has attended during the 2025 season.

It meant that he could meet Charles Leclerc's dog Leo in the paddock for the first time, with Ferrari sharing some adorable footage of the puppy with the older bulldog.

Hamilton has long admitted that he is appreciating every moment that he spends with Roscoe because of his health issues, and was over the moon that he was able to spend some time with him in Ferrari red following Hamilton's team switch earlier this year.

