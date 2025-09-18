Change your timezone:

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has cited a key factor in Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari.

The British star made the move to the Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, but so far, his debut campaign has proved tremendously challenging.

Of course, one aspect of those struggles have been Ferrari and the general pace of their car, with the Scuderia miles off championship leaders McLaren.

However, Hamilton himself is also underperforming, consistently being outshone by his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen: Ferrari already had a strong driver

Now, speaking to the Italian media ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Red Bull star Verstappen has cited Leclerc being at Ferrari as a potential factor in Hamilton's woes, stating that it was always going to be difficult for Hamilton to come in and impress from the off.

"It's always difficult to know exactly what's happening. I don't know how he worked at Mercedes, I don't know how he feels personally, and I don't know what's going on within the team," Verstappen said.

"I don't have any information about any of that. The point is, he went to a team that already had a very strong driver in Charles.

"It's not easy to go there and immediately beat your team-mate, who is also so well integrated, knows everyone in the team, and speaks the language.

"With these cars, it can be quite difficult to understand why you're sometimes fast and sometimes not."

Hope on the horizon for Hamilton?

Although he has a sprint victory under his belt, Hamilton has not even claimed a grand prix podium with his new team in 2025, and he is 46 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings heading to Azerbaijan.

The 40-year-old's confidence in his own abilities also seems to have taken a knock throughout 2025, with Hamilton regularly appearing downbeat in interviews and even describing himself as 'useless' at one stage.

Of course, with a major regulation overhaul on the horizon heading into next season, there is still time for Hamilton's Ferrari switch to prove a roaring success, with many race wins - and dare we say a championship - a possibility.

However, even if Ferrari produces a championship-worthy challenger for 2026, Leclerc and Hamilton's difficulty in beating him isn't going anywhere.

