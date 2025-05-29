F1 Today: Verstappen opens up on Red Bull feud as legend's car makes record sale
Jos Verstappen has issued an update on his relationship with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after a tense 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction
One of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferraris has been sold for an eye-watering record sum at auction at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.
F1 star reveals unusual decision maker for key Red Bull contract
A key figure in Red Bull's Formula 1 future has revealed an unusual decision-maker involved in his future with the team.
Alpine F1 team sale rumours addressed
An Alpine boss has addressed rumours that the F1 team is for sale in a definitive statement.
F1 team set to hand debut to newly-signed driver at Spanish Grand Prix weekend
A newly-signed young driver is set to make his debut for his new team at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul