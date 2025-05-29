close global

F1 Today: Verstappen opens up on Red Bull feud as legend's car makes record sale

Jos Verstappen has issued an update on his relationship with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner after a tense 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferrari sells for MULTI-MILLION dollar sum at Monaco auction

One of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher's Ferraris has been sold for an eye-watering record sum at auction at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 star reveals unusual decision maker for key Red Bull contract

A key figure in Red Bull's Formula 1 future has revealed an unusual decision-maker involved in his future with the team.

Alpine F1 team sale rumours addressed

An Alpine boss has addressed rumours that the F1 team is for sale in a definitive statement.

F1 team set to hand debut to newly-signed driver at Spanish Grand Prix weekend

A newly-signed young driver is set to make his debut for his new team at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

'We won't go on holiday together' - Jos Verstappen speaks out on Christian Horner feud
  • Yesterday 21:00
Alpine F1 team sale rumours addressed
  • Yesterday 19:00

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 star reveals unusual decision maker for key Red Bull contract

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR partially reverse harsh penalty on Cup Series playoff star on appeal

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR team hit with multiple suspensions after Charlotte incident

  • Today 01:00
NASCAR announce penalty update as driver put on probation

  • Today 00:00
Popular NASCAR star set for bonus race at home track

  • Yesterday 23:00
