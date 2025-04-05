F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

The 2025 Formula 1 season has hit Suzuka Circuit this weekend, with the Japanese Grand Prix set to take place on Sunday, April 6.

The race marks round three of the 2025 season following the Australian and Chinese Grands Prix last month and should be a thriller from the off, with an unexpected result already thrown up in qualifying.

Despite McLaren's dominance at the top of the time sheets throughout the practice sessions at Suzuka, four-time world champion Max Verstappen produced a stunning lap in Q3 on Saturday to snatch pole position away from McLaren's Lando Norris, with the gap between the pair just 0.012 seconds.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri was not too far behind in third, either, just 0.044 seconds off the pace.

Elsewhere, it's a huge day for Red Bull and their new driver Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese driver could only qualify 15th on Saturday having replaced Liam Lawson at the team since the last race, with Lawson actually qualifying ahead of him in the Racing Bulls car.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Tsunoda gets on in the race, and indeed who comes out on top at the front of the pack.

With that said, we've got all the details you need to know below and how you can watch it all unfold live.

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times

The 53-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2 pm local time (JST), or 1 am (ET). Find the Japanese Grand Prix start times converted to your local time zone below.

Location Start Time Local Time (JST) 2 PM New York, United States (ET) 1 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 12 AM Denver, United States (MT) 11 PM (Saturday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 PM (Saturday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 6 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 12 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 AM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 AM Beijing, China (CST) 1 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 PM

How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV

Action from the Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.

With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen STUNS McLaren pair with record lap to take dramatic pole

