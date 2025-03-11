Las Vegas announce race changes with $25,000 ticket

The Las Vegas Grand Prix have announced new ticketing options for the 2025 Formula 1 race with the most expensive reaching $25,000.

F1’s third race in the US has often been linked to controversy, whether that is through the impact the event has had local Nevada residents or expensive ticket prices.

However, ahead of the 2025 race the Las Vegas GP has made changes to accommodate more fans and local residents, with the cheapest entry reduced to $50 and Nevada locals given booking priority.

The most expensive ticket costs $25,000 and includes Gordon Ramsay’s experience at the F1 Garage luxury hospitality venue, a feature which will continue across nine other grands prix in 2025.

Max Verstappen won the 2024 title in Las Vegas

Gordon Ramsay's paddock experience in Las Vegas will cost $25,000

Why have the Las Vegas GP lowered F1 ticket prices?

Speaking about the changes to ticket prices, F1 president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix Emily Prazer claimed the alterations were aimed at opening up attendance to as many fans as possible.

“So essentially, we've taken quite a hard look at the product mix and decided to make the race a little bit more accessible to a wider audience,” she said to Motorsport.com.

“We've lowered the prices and created flexible payment plans, which will be interest-free. It is quite normal in US sports to be able to pay over a period of time and something that we felt we were missing.

“We are going to be guaranteeing our on-sale prices as the lowest possible price. I think everybody's seen that we've flipped the model somewhat where we've been lowering the prices closer to the race.

“This year we're saying this is the absolute bottom entry price with the hope that people buy earlier and try to reprint the markets somewhat.

The 2025 Las Vegas GP opens itself up to more fans

“We're going to have a $50 entry-level ticket that the local community can have kind of a pre-sale for to make sure that they get first dibs at a very, very, very cheap ticket.

“We still have a $25,000 ticket, and the Paddock Club is very, very established and understood, so people do buy into that. We've taken a lot of feedback and I think people perhaps forget that when we started this, we were a true startup. We didn't have any data. We didn't necessarily understand the people that were going to be attending.”

