Hell's Kitchen star confirmed for HUGE F1 contract

Hell's Kitchen star and British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey has had a huge contract announced with Formula 1.

The famously explosive Scottish chef is one of the best known TV cooking personalities, with shows like Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and the aforementioned Hell's Kitchen boosting him to fame.

Ramsay not only a F1 fan but also brought his food to the paddock in 2024 where the chef transformed the hospitality space at the Las Vegas Grand Prix into “Ramsay's Garage”.

This feature will return again in 2025, with Ramsay signing an extraordinary ten races deal with F1 to provide premium hospitality from the Miami Grand Prix onwards.

F1 have announced a deal with Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay provided food in Las Vegas

Ramsay signs extraordinary deal with F1

In 2025, Ramsay and F1 Garage will return for ten races, starting in Miami, and followed by Monaco, Montreal, Silverstone, Monza, Austin, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Qatar and finally Abu Dhabi.

Ramsay will curate a menu of dishes inspired by that weekend’s race, alongside drinks and a dining experience to provide paddock guests with a ‘world-class’ experience whilst they enjoy the on-track action.

The new addition to the race weekend compliments a range of exclusive experiences in the paddock, including garage tours offering those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of F1 machinery up close.

“My passion for F1 is well known but it’s the complexity and pace of the cars, and the talent of the many people building and controlling them, that appeals so much,” Ramsay said regarding the new deal.

“In many ways F1 is like a high performing professional kitchen, so this is the perfect partnership for us and our growing international restaurants group.

“We’re excited about what we can offer the F1 Garage guests, and we can’t wait to get to the starting line in Miami this May.”

