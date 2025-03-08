Lando Norris showcases INSANE F1 training routine ahead of 2025 season

British Formula 1 star Lando Norris has revealed his insane training routine as he prepares for the 2025 season.

This year's campaign is set to kick off in Australia this weekend, with Norris one of the favorites for the title heading into the season opener after a strong test in Bahrain.

The McLaren star missed out on the drivers' championship last season, comfortably beaten by Max Verstappen in the end. His team, however, did win the constructors' title - their first since 1998.

Only time will tell whether or not Norris can go one better this year, but he is certainly putting in the hard work behind the scenes, as has now been showcased.

Lando Norris is hoping to put up more of a fight to Max Verstappen in 2025

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

Norris prepares for championship challenge

The McLaren star, who recently played a huge part in series seven of Netflix's hit show Drive to Survive, posted seven photos on his Instagram recently, with the caption: "sweatin for szn 7."

In the photos, Norris can be seen being put through his paces, with gruelling neck strength exercises, a machine testing his wrist strength, and running on a treadmill while being hooked up to various machines.

All of these photos come from a recent video posted to his official YouTube channel, which showcased the McLaren star's insane off-season training routine.

The video provides fans with a unique insight into what goes into being a driver behind the scenes and truly makes you realise just what an elite athlete you must be to pilot F1 machinery.

