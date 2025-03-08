F1 reveal 2026 driver lineup in shock early announcement

Formula 1 has made an early reveal of the 2026 driver lineup despite the 2025 season not having started yet.

F1's 2025 campaign is set to kick off in Melbourne next weekend, with the upcoming year looking like it could be one of the most exciting seasons in recent times.

Last season was great, but as cars converge ahead of the introduction of new regulations in 2026, the fighting at the top of the order could be as competitive as ever.

2026 is also set to see the introduction of an 11th team to the grid, with Cadillac's spot in the sport officially confirmed this week after being provisionally agreed back in November.

Cadillac will finally add F1 to their list of series in 2026

Audi will also join the grid in a long-awaited entry

F1 2026 driver lineup

Who will drive for Cadillac next season is one of the many big questions surrounding the team, but they are not the only ones with vacancies heading into next year.

Indeed, as many as eight slots on next year's grid remain unconfirmed at this stage, according to a graphic posted by the official F1 account on X.

Aside from Cadillac, only two other teams have no drivers confirmed for next year, with Mercedes and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls yet to tie down any particular drivers for 2026.

Alongside that, there are vacancies open at Red Bull and Alpine, with only Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly contracted into next year for either team.

