F1 team reveal driver EXIT ahead of 2025 season

Ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, Alpine have confirmed the exit of one of their drivers.

The British/French team had a poor campaign last year, but are looking to get back on track this season having made several changes of personnel late last year.

That has included bringing in controversial figure Flavio Briatore as an advisor, a new team principal in Oliver Oakes, as well as promoting their reserve driver Jack Doohan to a full-time seat for this season.

Unfortunately for another of their drivers, however, rather than being promoted, he has been axed.

Alpine reveal driver exit

Alpine have confirmed to Feeder Series that they are ending their relationship with one of their long-standing members of the Alpine Academy - Victor Martins.

The Frenchman competed in the past two F2 seasons with ART, where he claimed a win in each year he drove in the series.

Martins will once again drive for the team in F2 for the 2025 season and went quickest on the first day of testing, but will do so for the first time without Alpine's backing after re-joining the team's academy back in 2021.

The young drivers that currently form Alpine's Academy in 2025 include Paul Aron, Ryō Hirakawa and Nina Gademan, the latter of which will take part in the 2025 F1 Academy season.

