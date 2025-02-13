F1 star under IMMEDIATE pressure as replacement verdict emerges

Alpine star Jack Doohan is under immediate pressure to perform in Formula 1 or he risks being replaced, according to a pundit.

Doohan is set to be one of several young drivers on the grid next season having been promoted from reserve driver to full-time by Alpine for 2025.

The Aussie, then 21, was fast-tracked into an F1 debut in the season-ending 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the expense of Esteban Ocon.

However, the son of motorcycling legend Mick Doohan must contend with an existential threat to his coveted seat, stemming from within Alpine.

Jack Doohan made his F1 debut in Abu Dhabi last year

Jack Doohan replaced Esteban Ocon at Alpine

Will Franco Colapinto replace Jack Doohan?

The signing of Argentina star Franco Colapinto has emerged as the specter that will inevitably cause Doohan to glance over his shoulder.

Colapinto demonstrated encouraging pace in his debut stint at Williams but did not do enough to secure a race seat in 2025 – although that may change based on Doohan’s displays.

"Jack Doohan had been patiently waiting for a race seat at Alpine since his F2 days and finally got that chance to line up on the grid at the final race in Abu Dhabi last year in preparation for this season,” Davidson told Sky Sports F1.

Franco Colapinto's presence will keep Doohan honest at Alpine

"But not long after he had signed, Colapinto arrives on the scene, putting immediate pressure on his shoulders even before we get to the first race.

"It's obviously not an ideal situation to be in. There will certainly be no time to ease himself in as Doohan will be looking to cement his position in the team and make himself irreplaceable."

