Alpine star signs for NEW team ahead of 2025 season as official statement released

Alpine F1 Academy star Nina Gademan has signed for a new team on the eve of the 2025 season.

It was announced back in December that Gademan had joined the Alpine team and that she would be racing in the 2025 F1 Academy series having raced in it as a wildcard entrant for one weekend in 2024.

Now, as part of that contract to become a driver within Alpine's junior ranks, Gademan has landed a full-time seat in the sport with Prema Racing, where she will race alongside Doriane Pin and Tina Hausmann.

Alpine boast a plethora of talent in their academy

F1 Academy enters its third season in 2025

Alpine star signs with new team

While Pin and Hausmann are supported by Mercedes and Aston Martin respectively, Gademan's role as an Alpine junior driver means that she joins 2024 F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling, F2 star Victor Martins and F3 racer Sophia Floersch in the team's talent-packed academy.

Gademan, who is still only 21 years old, will make her full-time debut with Prema Racing at the season-opening Grand Prix of China on March 21-23.

Speaking in an official press release confirming the news, Gademan said: "It’s an amazing opportunity to race full-time with Prema after driving at the F1 Academy race at Zandvoort as their wild card,"

"We showed great potential so I can’t wait for this season to start with such a successful team!"

Meanwhile, Prema Racing team principal Rene Rosin said: "We were really impressed by Nina in her first outing with our team at Zandvoort, and we are happy to welcome her for the full 2025 season,"

"She can be a leading competitor in the upcoming series and we feel we are already on the same page in terms of preparation."

