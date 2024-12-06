F1 team confirm driver REPLACEMENT for 2025 season

A Formula 1 team have confirmed who will be replacing their star driver in 2025.

The 2024 F1 season will come to a close in Abu Dhabi this weekend, as Ferrari and McLaren battle it out for the constructors' crown.

Further down the grid, a number of other teams also have something to play for going into Abu Dhabi, with sixth spot still up for grabs.

Alpine currently hold the position following Pierre Gasly's fifth-place finish at the Qatar GP, but face stiff competition from both Haas and Visa Cash App RB.

Alpine have announced a change to their 2025 driver lineup

The F1 Academy is an all-female racing series first introduced in 2023

Further changes at Alpine

The Enstone-based outfit have already made one change to their driver lineup for 2025, with Jack Doohan set to replace Esteban Ocon.

Alpine have since confirmed another major signing for next year, and have announced that Nina Gademan will race for the team in the 2025 F1 Academy season.

The Dutch driver will enter her first full campaign in the all-female series with an impressive pedigree, having previously made an appearance as a Wild Card entry in Zandvoort earlier this year, finishing fourth and 10th over the two races.

Gademan has also won the FIA Motorsport Games Karting Slalom Cup in 2019 for Team Netherlands and made her single-seater debut in 2024, competing in British Formula 4 in which she claimed her first rookie podium at Thruxton.

The 21-year-old will replace Abbi Pulling, who has enjoyed a spectacular season in the F1 Academy and looks set to win the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Nina Gademan will replace Abbi Pulling at Alpine next season

“I am incredibly proud to be representing BWT Alpine Formula One Team in the 2025 F1 Academy season," Gademan said in an official statement.

"This is a moment I once thought might never come, and it is a dream come true. Having the support of a team with such an incredible legacy means the world to me.

"I am deeply grateful for Alpine’s trust and belief in me, and I can’t wait to make the 2025 season an unforgettable chapter in this journey.”

“We are happy to have Nina coming on board as our F1 Academy driver selection for the 2025 season," Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said.

"We are excited to see what she can do in the series next year. Nina will be a fantastic addition to our line-up of junior drivers, and we look forward to working with her throughout 2025.”

For the 2025 season, Nina Gademan will be joining us as an F1 Academy driver 🏎️



Best Wishes from the whole Team pic.twitter.com/RSTB4xv0y7 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 4, 2024

