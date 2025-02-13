Max Verstappen has undergone a switch for the upcoming Formula 1 season, in the latest release from the Red Bull star.

The Dutchman has the chance of joining Juan Manuel Fangio on five world championships in 2025, after Verstappen emerged victorious from a difficult 2024 season.

McLaren confirmed their resurgence last year by achieving their first constructors’ title since 1998, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be looking to add a drivers’ championship to the team’s trophy cabinet in 2025.

Meanwhile, Ferrari have welcomed Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc, with the 40-year-old hoping to revive his career and claim a record-breaking eighth championship.

Who will join Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in the 2025 title fight?

Max Verstappen will face tough competition for the 2025 title fight

Can Verstappen secure the F1 title in 2025?

Despite the competition, Red Bull remain confident ahead of their 2025 campaign, with team chief Helmut Marko tipping Verstappen to claim the title, even if the team do not provide him with the best car.

Verstappen also appears confident heading into the upcoming season, and has taken to social media to unveil his helmet for 2025 in switching his design from last year's.

The new design depicts a fresh blue, white and red colour scheme, with a fourth star added to the back of the helmet to represent his four world titles.

Posting his new helmet to social media, Verstappen appeared confident that he could add a fifth star to the design, and captioned the stunning reveal with ‘let’s go, 2025 season incoming.’

