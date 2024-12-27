F1 driver teases replaced star in Christmas dig

Breakout Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has gently mocked Carlos Sainz, the man replacing him at Williams, in a video on the sport's official YouTube channel.

The Argentine came in to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams mid-season, and will himself be supplanted by Sainz at the team after the Spaniard was ousted by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

Sainz eventually signed with Williams in 2025, which originally meant he would be replacing Logan Sargeant at the team.

However, the American star was axed from the team prematurely after a dramatic crash at the Dutch GP, and replaced by academy driver Colapinto.

Carlos Sainz joins Williams in 2025

Franco Colapinto impressed on his debut with Williams

Will Colapinto return to F1?

Colapinto initially impressed on his F1 debut, and scored five points in total despite it being a difficult year for Williams.

Unfortunately, Colapinto’s season ended less spectacularly where he failed to finish multiple races and caused extensive damage to his Williams car.

Regardless of his performances in 2024, Colapinto would have had to have made way for Sainz next season, and the 21-year-old remains without a drive elsewhere on the grid.

However, during the annual ‘Secret Santa’ video at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Colapinto decided to tease his replacement ahead of Sainz's arrival at the team.

The Williams star received a plasticine modelling kit, and set to work on his first creation straight away where he confirmed he was designing a car for Sainz for next year.

Colapinto continued to poke fun at Sainz and his Ferrari exit by throwing a red piece of plasticine over the edge of the balcony where they were filming the unboxing, and the Argentine claimed: “He doesn’t need a Ferrari anymore”.

