Red Bull handed BRILLIANT team victory in 2024 F1 season

Red Bull have been awarded for some team brilliance in 2024, despite losing out on the Formula 1 constructors' title.

The previously dominant team hit a few stumbling blocks this year, not least off the track when team principal Christian Horner was wrapped up in a controversial investigation early in the season.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

The 51-year-old was promptly cleared of any wrongdoing, but Red Bull’s woes soon materialised on track as their rivals’ performance converged and eventually usurped the reigning champions.

Despite Max Verstappen’s fourth consecutive drivers’ title, Red Bull could only manage a third place finish in the constructors’ marking their worst finish in the standings since 2019.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth world title in 2024

Sergio Perez has been axed from Red Bull

Can Red Bull reclaim the constructors’ in 2025?

Following their drop in the constructors’, Red Bull have axed Sergio Perez after a woeful season and will be replaced by Liam Lawson in 2025.

Whilst Lawson is not expected to beat Verstappen upon his arrival at the team, team bosses and Lawson have emphasised the importance of reclaiming the constructors’ together next season.

It was McLaren who secured this trophy in 2024 and for the first time since 1998, as Red Bull were eclipsed by not just the Woking outfit but also Ferrari.

However, the Austrian team have acquired a surprise victory following an official F1 verdict, where they received the DHL Fastest Pit Stop award for 2024, a season where they claimed 10 of the fastest pit stops across 24 grands prix.

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Red Bull secure fastest pitstop award in 2024

Red Bull’s seamless stops allowed them to acquire 552 points over the 2024 season, ahead of rivals McLaren who claimed second with a total of 433 points, and marks the seventh consecutive year the team have secured this title.

Williams placed last on the official list after claiming a meagre 38 points, whereas RB enjoyed a shock fifth position, and have clearly emulated their sister team where their pit stops are concerned.

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related