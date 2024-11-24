Verstappen and Hamilton times DELETED at Las Vegas GP
Verstappen and Hamilton times DELETED at Las Vegas GP
Two high-profile F1 drivers have had their lap times deleted at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen finished ahead of Lando Norris to claim his fourth straight drivers' championship, putting him level all time with Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.
READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2
However, Verstappen only finished the race in P5, but was awarded the championship after Lando Norris finished behind him in P6.
The glory in Las Vegas also belonged to Mercedes, where George Russell lead Lewis Hamilton in a 1-2 for the team following a period of difficult races for the team.
FIA confirm deleted lap times at Las Vegas GP
Despite Hamilton and Verstappen’s achievements in Las Vegas, they did not escape scrutiny from the FIA.
The champions were both hit with deleted lap times, after they left the track at Turn 8.
Alongside the pair, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were also slammed with deleted lap times at Turns 8 and 17, but all drivers escaped a penalty and their results from the Las Vegas GP remain.
Following Verstappen’s fourth world title in Las Vegas, both him and Hamilton now have 11 world titles between them, but the Brit will be hoping to take the fight to his rival when he joins Ferrari in 2025.
|No
|Turn
|Car
|Driver
|Competitor
|Time of Day
|Lap Time
|1
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|22:20:07
|OUT LAP
|2
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Formula 1 Team
|22:21:33
|OUT LAP
|3
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|22:28:12
|OUT LAP
|4
|8
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|22:45:49
|1:38.362
|5
|17
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22:48:32
|1:41:611
|6
|17
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22:48:32
|NEXT LAP
|7
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|23:08:14
|1:38.027
|8
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team
|23:15:59
|1:37.086
|9
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|23:24:59
|1:37.218
READ MORE: FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen and Hamilton times DELETED at Las Vegas GP
- 9 minutes ago
Hamilton F1 car sells for MILLIONS at Las Vegas auction
- 2 uur geleden
F1 driver caught in EXTREME X-rated rant after Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 15:00
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2
- Today 08:34
F1 stars in DEVASTATING retirement from Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 08:01
FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
- Today 07:41
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec