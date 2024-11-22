NASCAR boss Michael Jordan in F1 link

Toto Wolff has invoked NBA legend Michael Jordan to defend Lewis Hamilton's 12 years in Formula 1 with Mercedes.

Asked at the Las Vegas Grand Prix whether he felt that the struggles of the last three seasons would overshadow the vastly successful partnership between the Brit, who will leave for Ferrari at the end of the season, and the Silver Arrows.

It emerged this week that the seven-time world champion had considered ending his season, and thus his tenure with Mercedes, three races early after a disastrous weekend in Brazil.

Hamilton and Mercedes combined for six drivers' titles and eight constructors' titles in those dozen seasons, leaving Wolff to reference (and absolutely butcher) a quote that Giannis Antetokounmpo gave after the Milwaukee Bucks' first round playoff exit to the 8-seed Miami Heat in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton hasn't challenged for the title in 2024

Toto Wolff compares Mercedes and Hamilton to Michael Jordan

Speaking in the Las Vegas Grand Prix's Thursday press conference, Wolff said: "I don't know where I read that or where I heard that, but a basketballer [sic] was asked whether he felt, doesn't anybody know this specific quote, whether he felt that his season was a failure.

"And he said, Michael Jordan played how many seasons? 10 seasons, I'm making this up now, 10 seasons in the NBA or 12 seasons in the NBA and he won four. Does that mean that the whole thing was a failure? Did anybody read that? Yeah, and what did he say exactly? Michael Jordan played 12 seasons or whatever, he won six championships…Were the other six a failure?

"And I think we've been together 12 years now in this championship and we won eight. Are the other ones a failure? We finished third two years ago, we finished second last year, bearing in mind we haven't won a race, and we won three this year. So that is not all a failure.

"That was a pretty good spell for Mercedes and for Lewis. And we will be trying to do it better. We are trying to do it better every single day, every single weekend. And the same will be next season and then the big one in ‘26."

For the sake of clarity, Antetokounmpo's direct quote read: "Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? That's what you're telling me?"

