F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

A Formula 1 team boss has hit out at the 'terrible' condition of the track at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first day's running.

The race has been broadly controversial since its debut on the strip last season, with fans being charged unusually high prices and local businesses taking legal action over perceived lost earnings, and the nature of the rarely-used street track has left the roads short of race condition.

Max Verstappen was an early critic of the race, who claimed that it would be ‘99% show’ and ‘1% sporting event’.

Nevertheless, the champion emerged victorious at the inaugural race in 2023, and stands the chance of claiming his fourth world title in 2024.

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth world title in Las Vegas

Can Las Vegas provide a thrilling race in 2024?

Aston Martin chief reveals Las Vegas GP critique

The 2024 Las Vegas has barely got underway, but following the first two practice sessions on Thursday the teams and drivers have voiced their issues with the track.

Due to the cool conditions many drivers, including both of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, struggled with grip.

Furthermore, teams have also complained about the dusty track, with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claiming it was in ‘terrible condition’.

Mike Krack slams the Las Vegas GP track

“Two things: first, as you mentioned, the track was in terrible condition. You could see clouds of dust every time,” Krack said.

“Some drivers even said it was like driving in the rain at the start. I think even now, after the second session, we’re not at the level we were last year.

“The track will certainly improve. And yes, it’s cold, which usually benefits us because we’re not very gentle on the tyres.

“That means we can bring them up to temperature quickly, which definitely helped us a bit.”

