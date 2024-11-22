close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

A Formula 1 team boss has hit out at the 'terrible' condition of the track at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first day's running.

The race has been broadly controversial since its debut on the strip last season, with fans being charged unusually high prices and local businesses taking legal action over perceived lost earnings, and the nature of the rarely-used street track has left the roads short of race condition.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

Max Verstappen was an early critic of the race, who claimed that it would be ‘99% show’ and ‘1% sporting event’.

Nevertheless, the champion emerged victorious at the inaugural race in 2023, and stands the chance of claiming his fourth world title in 2024.

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth world title in Las Vegas
Can Las Vegas provide a thrilling race in 2024?

Aston Martin chief reveals Las Vegas GP critique

The 2024 Las Vegas has barely got underway, but following the first two practice sessions on Thursday the teams and drivers have voiced their issues with the track.

Due to the cool conditions many drivers, including both of the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, struggled with grip.

Furthermore, teams have also complained about the dusty track, with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack claiming it was in ‘terrible condition’.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event

Mike Krack slams the Las Vegas GP track

“Two things: first, as you mentioned, the track was in terrible condition. You could see clouds of dust every time,” Krack said.

“Some drivers even said it was like driving in the rain at the start. I think even now, after the second session, we’re not at the level we were last year.

“The track will certainly improve. And yes, it’s cold, which usually benefits us because we’re not very gentle on the tyres.

“That means we can bring them up to temperature quickly, which definitely helped us a bit.”

READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Formula 1 Aston Martin Las Vegas Grand Prix Mike Krack
The music artists performing at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

The music artists performing at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 18:00
Verstappen suffers UNUSUAL Red Bull car problem in Vegas
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Verstappen suffers UNUSUAL Red Bull car problem in Vegas

  • Today 16:00

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 26 minutes ago
Michael Jordan

NASCAR boss Michael Jordan in F1 link

  • 56 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas GP announces changes for controversial race

  • 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue

  • 2 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari star hits TEAM-MATE at Las Vegas GP

  • 3 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

The music artists performing at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x