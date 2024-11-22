Las Vegas GP announces changes for controversial race

The organisers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have announced a slew of changes for the race, 'learning lessons' from their inaugural race on the strip in 2023.

Last year's running ended up broadly being seen as a success by the Formula 1 community, but there were a number of significant snags along the way.

But despite the highly anticipated showpiece generating record-breaking revenue and providing a unique experience for fans and residents alike, it was not without its critics, many of whom claimed it caused too much disruption.

And ahead of the upcoming grand prix, a number of key alterations have been made to ensure 2024's edition proves to be a more positive experience for all involved.

Formula 1 makes its highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas this weekend

Max Verstappen will be crowned world champion with a win on Sunday

What's changed for 2024 edition?

Preparation for last year's race lasted approximately nine months, with significant resurfacing work prompting multiple road closures and diversions.

But according to race senior vice president of corporate affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft, lessons have been learned this time around.

"Certainly year one needed to have the paving, she said. "That was difficult for the local community and we recognise that.

"This year the circuit installation we saw there was a 65 per cent reduction in what those preparations were and the majority of the circuit installations took place in the overnight hours, with lane reductions and even things that were challenging last year of there was there's some temporary vehicular and pedestrian bridges that need to be constructed as part of the infrastructure.

"There was one road in particular that the four lanes of that vehicular bridge, we were able to listen to that feedback amongst the businesses in the community and we were able to solve and reduce that bridge's footprint by 50 per cent which allowed access to be maintained into those businesses."

Despite much build-up ahead of last year's race weekend, things got off to a bad start, when a loose drain pipe was sucked up by Carlos Sainz's Ferrari just eight minutes into FP1.

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was damaged in 2023 thanks to a loose drain cover

That sparked a two-and-a-half-hour delay following a rigorous sweep of the remaining drains, resulting in fans missing out on the action given the late finishing time.

Ahead of this weekend's return, Nelson-Kraft told Sky Sports F1: "All the utility lids along the circuit have really undergone a rigorous process to secure them, so that got a very hard look."

Fan attendance is once again expected to reach around the 300,000 mark across the three days, with many expected to come along to a special free two-day experience on Las Vegas Boulevard, featuring live entertainment, local food trucks, and some F1 and F1 ACADEMY team appearances.

Nelson-Kraft added: "I think the best new addition and the one we're most excited about is that we are going to be hosting a free two-day experience

"On the Las Vegas Strip, that Friday and Saturday from 10am to 6pm across from Wynn Las Vegas, and it really allows existing fans and those who may not know a lot about F1 since it's newer in the States to really feel, touch and experience the thrill of F1 without necessarily needing a ticket to the event."

