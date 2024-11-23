EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star hints at MAJOR Las Vegas GP changes

Former Williams Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has offered his verdict on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, hinting at some potential changes that could be made to make it even more of an amazing event.

F1 is back in the United States for the third time this season for the race in Sin City this weekend. However, Sargeant will not be racing.

Despite having a deal until the end of the season, the US star was replaced after the Dutch Grand Prix back in August, replaced by up-and-coming Argentinian Franco Colapinto.

Former Williams star Logan Sargeant

Franco Colapinto replaced the American earlier this season

'Aggressive' Las Vegas Grand Prix scheduling

In 2023, Sargeant did race in Vegas, however, with the the American qualifying in P7 for lights out in Sin City, ultimately finishing the race down in P16 come the chequered flag.

Despite various teething issues with last year's Vegas GP, Sargeant has reflected fondly over one of the most talked about events in recent F1 history.

"Vegas was amazing," Sargeant exclusively told Jim Kimberley on behalf of GPFans.

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas this weekend

"I didn't love the schedule. When you look at this year, we have Vegas and then straight into Qatar into Abu Dhabi, with time shifts and flights putting stress not only on the drivers but all team members.

"I think it's a little bit on the aggressive side, to be completely honest. It would be good if it could be scheduled slightly better. Additionally, that time of the year is particularly cold, which was a bit too cold last year for what the tires really needed."

The race weekend got off to a bumpy start when Carlos Sainz's Ferrari suffered major damage after going over a loose drain cover.

Ferrari suffered major damage at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The delays went on for hours, something which the American admitted became an issue due to the already late start time.

"The late-night start times didn't help either," he said. "After FP1, when we had the drain cover issue, I didn't get back to the hotel until 6:30am.

"I think that's something that can be improved, and I believe it's already being talked about, which would be a good step in the right direction."

All eyes will be on Vegas this weekend

The race itself was enthralling, with the issues earlier in the weekend quickly forgotten due to the large number of overtakes and exciting on-track action.

"As for driving the track," Sargeant added, "I enjoyed it more than I thought I would. It was great; we had a quick car in qualifying there last year, and it was a cool day for the team having me and Alex right up at the front.

"I enjoyed it, other than maybe a little bit of the temperature and the timings, but other than that, I thought it was a great weekend."

