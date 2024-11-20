Ricciardo BACK behind the wheel as axed star supports Red Bull driver
Fan-favorite Daniel Ricciardo has been seen back behind the wheel, taking to social media to share his support for another Red Bull athlete.
The former Formula 1 star was sacked by RB, Red Bull's junior team, earlier this season after being frequently outperformed by his team-mate.
Ricciardo had dipped in and out of the Red Bull family during his F1 career, having secured his start in the sport with the junior team in 2012.
With rumors swirling around the Aussie star's future, there were even suggestions he could be up for promotion back to the main team to reunite with old team-mate Max Verstappen should his time at RB prove him worthy.
Instead however, RB driver Tsunoda consistently outperformed Ricciardo, with Christian Horner's outfit opting to retain Sergio Perez, and RB replacing Ricciardo immediately with young star Liam Lawson.
Ricciardo makes motorsport return
Since being dropped from F1, Ricciardo has continued to pursue his love for motorsport, not discounting a return to the track in a variety of series, with a NASCAR offer even being discussed recently.
Most recently, the 35-year-old shared via social media that he had been supporting Red Bull athlete Hunter Lawrence, a motocross racer and fellow Aussie.
Ricciardo shared an image of the pair to his Instagram story, along with a video of himself back behind the wheel, this time kicking back as he was driven by Hunter's brother, Jett Lawrence, who is also competes in motocross.
In a collaborative post revealing further details, Hunter, motocross team Alpine and Ricciardo's own clothing brand, Enchante, shared an upcoming partnership, where fans can celebrate the relationship the Aussies share with a new merchandise collection set to be released.
