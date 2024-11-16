Ricciardo sends fans WILD with latest announcement

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has sent fans wild following an official announcement.

Having lost his place in the sport earlier this season, Ricciardo has been taking time to mull over his next move, sharing updates of himself enjoying life away from the track on his social media channels.

This included a recent trip to watch the Buffalo Bills, with the Aussie being great friends with Quarterback Josh Allen.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting news regarding Ricciardo's racing future, but for now, another exciting announcement has been made.

Daniel Ricciardo has been a shadow of his former self in recent years

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo from the US GP onwards

Daniel Ricciardo fans go crazy

Despite his F1 exit, Ricciardo continues to work on his clothing line Enchanté, and has officially announced a new release of merchandise titled ‘FEA’.

However, whilst some fans met the announcement with huge excitement, others could not help but be sent into a frenzy for the wrong reasons, with multiple users pointing out in the comments of the post that FEA is a feminine spelling of ‘ugly’ in Spanish.

“Who is gonna tell him what it means,” one fan wrote, among a sea of other comments.

“What did u just call me danny?😭😭😭” another added.

“No one Google translated this one…come on,” a third user wrote.

A fourth user summed up the sentiment of many: "😭 Im Hispanic I cannot wear this."

