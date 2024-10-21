Ricciardo F1 replacement reveals axed RB star's TRUE COLORS

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo showed his true colors with a classy message to his replacement Liam Lawson, the Kiwi has revealed.

Ricciardo was fired by VCARB and Red Bull after the Singapore Grand Prix, with the latter keen to get a look at Lawson in the remaining six races of the season before deciding on his plans for 2025.

Lawson certainly impressed in his first outing at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing 9th at COTA - five places ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Lawson will be hoping for more of the same in the remaining five rounds of 2024 as he looks to secure himself a full-time slot on the grid next year.

Daniel Ricciardo was fired by VCARB after the Singapore GP

Liam Lawson is looking to stake his F1 claim ahead of 2025

Daniel Ricciardo's classy Liam Lawson message

Ahead of this past weekend, though, speaking to Formula1.com, Lawson revealed that he had apologized to Ricciardo for taking his spot on the grid, with the Aussie as classy as ever in his response.

"It was definitely a difficult weekend for all of us, especially for Daniel," Lawson said.

“I went and saw him and said obviously sorry about this whole situation as it’s not nice, and sorry you had to go through it.

Daniel Ricciardo could retire following his F1 axing

"He said there’s nothing against me, and that 'you get one shot at F1, make sure you take it'. He wished me good luck."

Lawson also acknowledged the different stages of their respective careers in the interview, noting that this may have helped ease any potential tension.

"We were also at very different points in our careers, so that’s something that probably helped that," he explained.

