Ex-Ricciardo boss reveals SECRET meeting

Daniel Ricciardo's former F1 boss has revealed the secret meeting that occurred between himself and the Aussie prior to his exit.

The 35-year-old was axed from F1 after a series of poor performances in 2024, and promptly replaced by Liam Lawson.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

However, the nature of Ricciardo’s exit from F1 attracted major criticism, with rumours of his replacement swirling around the paddock before he even raced in Singapore.

Amid constant questions about whether he would be sacked, the Aussie endured a disastrous weekend which saw him finish last of the remaining runners, a result which sealed his F1 fate.

Daniel Ricciardo's final weekend in F1 was difficult for the star

Did RB handle Daniel Ricciardo's exit in the right way?

RB slammed for Daniel Ricciardo exit announcement

The way RB handled Ricciardo's exit attracted criticism, with some arguing the star did not receive a proper send-off for his F1 career.

RB’s scrutiny led to team principal Laurent Mekies apologising for how they handled his exit and stated at the US GP: “We could have handled it differently.”

However, RB CEO Peter Bayer has since defended the way they handled Ricciardo's exit, and stated that in a secret meeting with the star it was communicated how his exit would be handled.

"We had agreed with Daniel that we would not communicate it,” Bayer said to Auto Motor und Sport.

“We knew that we would look a bit odd as a team. But we also did it to protect the driver. It was his wish."

READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move

Peter Bayer (right) has discussed Daniel Ricciardo's F1 exit

According to Bayer, Ricciardo still believed in Singapore that he had the ability to win, despite the speculation regarding his exit.

"He believed until the very end that he would finish at the front in qualifying and show everyone what he could,” he added.

“I have never seen such mental strength in an athlete as this person has. And I have been in many sports."

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

Related