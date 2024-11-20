Zak Brown delivers controversial response over F1 issue

Formula 1 team boss Zak Brown has delivered a bold take over a controversial issue currently being debated within the sport.

Brown's McLaren team have enjoyed a huge resurgence in 2024, with them leading the constructors' championship, way ahead of main rivals Red Bull.

The drivers' championship still looks to be heading to Red Bull however after star driver Max Verstappen’s stunning Brazilian GP victory.

Lando Norris had looked a serious contender for the title, having brought the fight to Verstappen throughout the season, securing three grand prix wins.

When the points reset for the 2025 season however, McLaren will not only have Red Bull to contend with but also Ferrari, who will boast a new lineup consisting of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

The 2024 season has broken records with its 24-race calendar, with much debate over the future of some of the most loved European races in F1, the sport's growing audience instead favoring additions to the schedule like Las Vegas.

Lando Norris now looks less likely to claim the 2024 drivers' championship in F1

McLaren boss delivers verdict over F1 caledndar

The 2025 F1 calendar will once again boast 24 races, in a gruelling schedule for F1 drivers and teams.

Increasingly, venues across the world have expressed their interest in joining the F1 calendar, including Argentina due to the success of home star Franco Colapinto.

However, as more countries become interested in F1, the position of classic circuits such as Spa, Silverstone, Imola and Monza have come under threat.

F1 have recently announced that in the future some races on the European schedule will be rotated to accommodate different venues, and to keep the calendar to a maximum of 24 races.

Zak Brown's team look set to beat Red Bull in the 2024 constructors' championship

Whilst this news has been unpopular with some F1 fans, McLaren boss Brown has a bold take on this idea which risks attracting controversy.

"Formula 1 and the FIA ​​work well together and discuss everything that has to do with Formula 1," Brown said to the media.

"In terms of the calendar, I think 24 races is really the maximum."

"I think we should have 20 fixed races and eight races that rotate every other year," he explained.

"That way we can grow the sport in the places where there is demand. Wouldn’t it be great if we were in 28 markets?"

