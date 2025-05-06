McLaren F1 chief speaks with Max Verstappen's manager over Red Bull exit possibility

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has revealed that he has held talks with Max Verstappen's manager over the possibility of the four-time world champion leaving Red Bull before 2026.

McLaren have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied down to long-term contracts, but Brown is wary of the potential domino effect that Verstappen leaving Red Bull could have on the driver transfer market, as so-called 'silly season' would be in full swing.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Brown revealed his call with Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen's manager.

“Oh yes, about that call... It's my job to explore the market and to know what's going on. We have to remember that at that time I was also negotiating a new contract with my own driver [Piastri].

“I want to be able to assess whether any stone could start falling over, causing a domino effect. Because that could trigger interest in my driver again. That is the reason I inquired.”

McLaren lock-in their driver lineup on long-term deals

Brown will be pleased to have locked-in a contract extension with both of his drivers, who sealed another 1-2 finish for the team at the Miami Grand Prix.

Piastri also achieved a hat-trick of grand prix wins in Miami, and his run of success has only strengthened his position at the top of the drivers’ standings.

“I'm a happy camper,” Brown added in reference to his current driver lineup - who have already helped McLaren obtain a 105-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

Verstappen originally confirmed talks between his camp and the McLaren boss, but joked that the conversation quickly concluded after his manager told Brown how much the deal would cost.

“Let me put it this way, during that phone call I got the information I needed,” Brown concluded on the signing talks.

