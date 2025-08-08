McLaren boss opens up on intra-team F1 title battle

Change your timezone:

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has opened up on how the team plan to handle a title fight between their two drivers.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been the standout contenders for the title all year, and have put enough distance between themselves and the rest of the pack that their focus is now firmly on each other.

Earlier this season, 2016 champion and Sky F1 pundit Nico Rosberg warned McLaren that if they continued to adopt their attitude of 'fair racing' without picking a No 1 driver, it would end in a clash on track.

At this year's Canadian Grand Prix, Rosberg's prediction came true when Norris appeared so desperate to get the upper hand over Piastri that he simply drove straight into the back of his team-mate, earning his first DNF of the year.

Now, in an open letter to fans, Brown has addressed McLaren's racing ethos, saying: "When it comes to fighting for a world title between team-mates, everyone has a different perspective - and some people can be critical - so it’s important for me to clarify a few things. Firstly, I’ve said it before, but I truly believe we have the best driver line-up in Formula 1, and I wouldn’t trade it for any other.

"Secondly, when you have two drivers going head-to-head for the world championship, there’s naturally a lot of excitement - and we share that excitement. There’s nothing we like more than watching these guys battle it out. So may the best man win."

READ MORE: Axed F1 chief Guenther Steiner 'set' for multi-million dollar team purchase

Brown 'not naive' about McLaren F1 driver decision

In his statement to papaya fans, Brown stood by McLaren's approach to letting their F1 stars battle it out for their first drivers' title, yet did admit that he was 'not naive' to the consequences of such an attitude.

"Of course, we recognise that incidents have happened and will happen again. It’s all about how well you’re prepared for those moments and how you deal with them."

Touching on Norris' costly mistake in Canada, Brown added: "I think Montreal was a shining example of how well everyone handled the situation. We know the risk of not throwing our weight behind one driver, but we will give Oscar and Lando equal opportunity to fight it out on track to win the drivers’ world championship.

"That’s exciting for us, and for the sport. We believe the benefits of racing this way far outweigh the consequences - despite the fact we know incidents can happen. I’m not naive. The adrenaline and pressure will rise, but the team will continue to work in harmony and manage the situations as they come. It’s shaping up to be a fantastic end to the year. I can’t wait to get back on track once the summer shutdown is over."

After 14 rounds of the 2025 campaign, Piastri has held on to his lead in the drivers' championship, but after team-mate Norris earned another victory at the Hungarian GP last time out, the gap between the pair has been slashed to just nine points.

Brown's F1 squad have the privilege of allowing their stellar driver duo to race fairly thanks to dominating the constructors' standings so far in 2025, having run away with the title after earning 559 points already.

READ MORE: F1 champion Max Verstappen reveals unfulfilled racing dream

Related