F1 2024 Sprint results: Brazilian Grand Prix - Norris wins after more team orders drama

Oscar Piastri gave up victory in the sprint race for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday, handing the win to his team-mate Lando Norris.

Piastri led for 22 of the 24 laps before gifting the extra point for the win to the British driver, who needs every advantage he can get if he's to track down Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

A late virtual safety car threatened to undo much of the papaya team's good work after Nico Hulkenberg was forced to retire his Haas, but they survived a final lap shootout to claim a 1-2.

It looked for a while like the headlines might be grabbed by yet more discontent in the McLaren garage, with Norris audibly frustrated on team radio that Piastri wasn't providing him more assistance.

Charles Leclerc and Verstappen went at each other hammer and tongs behind the pair of McLarens, the former arguably holding the reigning world champion up in his chase of his title rival.

Meanwhile further down the field, Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez spent the second half of the race battling for the final points-paying position as they vie for the Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen in 2025, the veteran Mexican driver coming out on top.

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint - Final classification

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

6. George Russell [Mercedes]

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

9. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

10. Alex Albon [Williams]

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

13. Oliver Bearman [Haas]

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

18. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF



