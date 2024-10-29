Marko reveals Verstappen facing further FIA PUNISHMENT

Max Verstappen could be set for further punishment from the FIA after being hit with a double penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed.

The three-time champion picked up the penalties after some 'dangerous' moves when racing Lando Norris in Mexico City, but the Dutchman's problems began well before the race.

Engine issues hampered his track time during Friday’s practice sessions, preventing him from setting a time in FP2.The disruptions prompted last-minute adjustments to his car ahead of Saturday’s sessions, with Red Bull ultimately unable to get on top of the issue.

Red Bull utilized its second and final permitted curfew exception to address the issues, fitting an old engine back into his car, but as a result, the team remains on the edge with components as the season nears its finale.

Red Bull were forced into making engine changes on Verstappen's car in Mexico

Helmut Marko admits Red Bull may have to bite the bullet and replace Verstappen's engine

Will Verstappen take a grid penalty in Brazil?

Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed that the team is evaluating the risks of persisting with Verstappen’s current engine versus the impact of a potential five-place grid penalty, which is the further punishment he is facing should he and the team decide to make the change.

“That’s the consideration,” said Marko to Sky Germany, regarding the possibility of changing Verstappen’s engine.

“It would mean a five-place grid penalty, which is less severe than an engine that keeps getting slower. It will probably happen in the next few races.”

With only a few races left, the Brazilian Grand Prix is seen as a possible venue for a tactical engine change due to its favorable overtaking conditions compared to the tighter circuits that follow.

Verstappen will be looking to keep his 47-point gap to Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

Red Bull’s decision could be pivotal, as a grid drop in Brazil may be more manageable than at circuits like Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi, where overtaking opportunities are more limited.

Marko’s comments indicate that Red Bull is weighing the consequences carefully, aware that an engine struggling to maintain competitive pace could impact Verstappen’s title defense.

The choice Red Bull makes could significantly influence the championship battle. Lando Norris remains within striking distance of Verstappen, trailing by 47 points in the drivers' standings.

Should Red Bull decide to introduce a new engine, Verstappen’s title lead may come under increased pressure, giving his rival a critical opportunity to close the gap.

