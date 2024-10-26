close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

Ted's Notebook was back along with the Formula 1 circus last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, much to the enjoyment of fans.

There are now just five races left in the season, as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' intense title fight goes down to the wire.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

In what has been a thrilling battle this year, Ted Kravitz's show has been alongside to cover the drama each race at a time.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has been a fixture in F1 media for over a decade.

It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.

Whether dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Bad news for F1 fans! Kravitz confirmed in Austin that there will not be a Ted's Notebook for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. However, the wait won't be long as he will be back on screens next weekend for the 21st round in Brazil (November 1-3).

Interlagos will also host the fifth Sprint of the season, meaning we will get an extra dose of the hit Sky show. Check back later for the confirmed schedule.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related

Ferrari LOSES victory as F1 champion snatches win away
F1 Legends

Ferrari LOSES victory as F1 champion snatches win away

  • October 23, 2024 03:00
F1 reveal BILLION DOLLAR deal to bring champagne back to sport
Latest F1 News

F1 reveal BILLION DOLLAR deal to bring champagne back to sport

  • October 3, 2024 23:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Team reveal AMAZING special edition Mexican Grand Prix paint job

  • 47 minutes ago
Ted's Notebook

Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

  • 1 uur geleden
Mexican Grand Prix

FIA reveal verdict after HEAVY controversial crash at Mexico GP

  • 2 uur geleden
Mexican Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 3 uur geleden
Mexican Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Verstappen WOES deepen as Red Bull rivals DOMINATE

  • Today 01:50
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x