Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?

Ted's Notebook was back along with the Formula 1 circus last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, much to the enjoyment of fans.

There are now just five races left in the season, as Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' intense title fight goes down to the wire.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City

In what has been a thrilling battle this year, Ted Kravitz's show has been alongside to cover the drama each race at a time.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by the pit-lane reporter, has been a fixture in F1 media for over a decade.

It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.

Whether dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.

READ MORE: F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Bad news for F1 fans! Kravitz confirmed in Austin that there will not be a Ted's Notebook for this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix. However, the wait won't be long as he will be back on screens next weekend for the 21st round in Brazil (November 1-3).

Interlagos will also host the fifth Sprint of the season, meaning we will get an extra dose of the hit Sky show. Check back later for the confirmed schedule.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

READ MORE: F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

Related