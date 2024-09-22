Mercedes CRITICIZED after Hamilton and Russell Singapore GP confusion

Mercedes have been criticized after causing confusion with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's cars at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows discarded their usual color scheme for the race under the lights at Marina Bay Street Circuit, adopting a one-off livery change to emerald green to celebrate the 50th anniversary of long-term sponsors Petronas.

The company is based in Malaysia and have been core to Mercedes' F1 identity since 2010, sponsoring their car throughout their championship-winning years.

However, some F1 fans have called the team out following their decision to run the livery, claiming that it has left them confused during the race.

Mercedes unveiled a one-off teal livery for the Singapore GP

Fans were left confused between the Aston Martin's and the Mercedes'

F1 fans blasts Mercedes' new livery

Under the lights in Singapore, Mercedes' new livery looked eerily similar to the racing green livery of the Aston Martin.

F1 fans were quick to voice their discontent at the confusion on social media, as the struggled to decipher which team was racing under the floodlights.

Some fans were left perplexed at Alonso and Stroll running so high up in the order, believing they were third and fourth in the race until they quickly realised that the cars they were looking at were actually those of Hamilton and Russell.

"I thought that mercedes was an aston martin for a sec," one user wrote.

"Those mercedes look so green i thought it was an aston martin at first i was like WHAT IS ALONSO DOING HERE," another said.

"Why do the Mercedes cars look green lmao i have tricked my brain thinking they were aston martin’s like multiple times," a third added.

