close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series heads to Portland International Raceway today (Sunday, August 25) for the Grand Prix of Portland.

The championship gets one step closer to its conclusion with this weekend's event serving as round 14 of 17 for the 2024 season.

READ MORE: IndyCar replacement BULLISH after F1 comparison

As the series approaches the final road course race of the year, Alex Palou will be hoping to replicate his 2023 success in Portland and further extend his lead in the championship, which he currently holds by 59 points over of his closest rival Colton Herta.

IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split

Related

F1 Alex Palou Colton Herta IndyCar series
NASCAR debut new 'shark fin' at Daytona after TERRIFYING wreck
NASCAR

NASCAR debut new 'shark fin' at Daytona after TERRIFYING wreck

  • Yesterday 21:00
Busch issues CONFIDENT claim ahead of Daytona race despite 'tough' run
NASCAR

Busch issues CONFIDENT claim ahead of Daytona race despite 'tough' run

  • Yesterday 19:00

Latest News

IndyCar Series

IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 30 minutes ago
NASCAR

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win

  • 1 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix

Race POSTPONED at Dutch GP as chaotic weather strikes Zandvoort

  • 1 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying

FIA confirm F1 star's shock DISQUALIFICATION ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 uur geleden
Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Dutch Grand Prix 2024 start time and how to watch live

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x