IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series heads to Portland International Raceway today (Sunday, August 25) for the Grand Prix of Portland.

The championship gets one step closer to its conclusion with this weekend's event serving as round 14 of 17 for the 2024 season.

As the series approaches the final road course race of the year, Alex Palou will be hoping to replicate his 2023 success in Portland and further extend his lead in the championship, which he currently holds by 59 points over of his closest rival Colton Herta.

IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



