IndyCar Race Today: Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels
The IndyCar Series heads to Portland International Raceway today (Sunday, August 25) for the Grand Prix of Portland.
The championship gets one step closer to its conclusion with this weekend's event serving as round 14 of 17 for the 2024 season.
As the series approaches the final road course race of the year, Alex Palou will be hoping to replicate his 2023 success in Portland and further extend his lead in the championship, which he currently holds by 59 points over of his closest rival Colton Herta.
IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times
The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
