Kelly Piquet reveals new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys summer trip
Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off her new love.
Three-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen has been with Piquet (who also has a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat) since 2020, and their relationship was made public in 2021.
Piquet is the daughter of another three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978-1991.
Despite currently being on his summer break, Verstappen has not joined up on holiday with his Brazilian model partner Piquet, who is currently enjoying herself in Portugal.
Piquet Verstappen-less on holiday
Having been riding horses with her daughter earlier in the week, Piquet has now dropped a hint that she may not want to return from her holiday, suggesting that she is now a 'Comporta girl'.
Posing in a number of photos from a stunning beach in Comporta, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her new love in a gorgeous sunset from the beach.
Verstappen may be a little jealous, having previously taken to his Instagram account to show that he was still working despite the break from racing action, although he did at least have company from a rubber duck.
The celebrity couple have not been apart completely over the summer though. Verstappen has frequently appeared on Piquet's story, seen pushing the 35-year-old's daughter on a swing, as well as a selfie of the pair.
