Kelly Piquet reveals new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys summer trip

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off her new love.

Three-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen has been with Piquet (who also has a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat) since 2020, and their relationship was made public in 2021.

Piquet is the daughter of another three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978-1991.

Despite currently being on his summer break, Verstappen has not joined up on holiday with his Brazilian model partner Piquet, who is currently enjoying herself in Portugal.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020

Piquet Verstappen-less on holiday

Having been riding horses with her daughter earlier in the week, Piquet has now dropped a hint that she may not want to return from her holiday, suggesting that she is now a 'Comporta girl'.

Posing in a number of photos from a stunning beach in Comporta, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her new love in a gorgeous sunset from the beach.

Verstappen may be a little jealous, having previously taken to his Instagram account to show that he was still working despite the break from racing action, although he did at least have company from a rubber duck.

The celebrity couple have not been apart completely over the summer though. Verstappen has frequently appeared on Piquet's story, seen pushing the 35-year-old's daughter on a swing, as well as a selfie of the pair.

