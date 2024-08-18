Kelly Piquet reveals new love as Verstappen's partner enjoys summer trip

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet has taken to Instagram to show off her new love.

Three-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen has been with Piquet (who also has a child with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat) since 2020, and their relationship was made public in 2021.

Piquet is the daughter of another three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet, who raced in F1 between 1978-1991.

Despite currently being on his summer break, Verstappen has not joined up on holiday with his Brazilian model partner Piquet, who is currently enjoying herself in Portugal.

Piquet Verstappen-less on holiday

Having been riding horses with her daughter earlier in the week, Piquet has now dropped a hint that she may not want to return from her holiday, suggesting that she is now a 'Comporta girl'.

Posing in a number of photos from a stunning beach in Comporta, the 35-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her new love in a gorgeous sunset from the beach.

Verstappen may be a little jealous, having previously taken to his Instagram account to show that he was still working despite the break from racing action, although he did at least have company from a rubber duck.

The celebrity couple have not been apart completely over the summer though. Verstappen has frequently appeared on Piquet's story, seen pushing the 35-year-old's daughter on a swing, as well as a selfie of the pair.

